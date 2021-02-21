Mount St. Mary's defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 74-61

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Mezie Offurum scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Mount St. Mary’s topped Fairleigh Dickinson 74-61 on Sunday.

Nana Opoku had 16 points and three blocks for Mount St. Mary’s (9-10, 8-7 Northeast Conference). Damian Chong Qui added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Josh Reaves had 11 points.

Mount St. Mary’s totaled 52 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Jahlil Jenkins had 13 points for the Knights (8-14, 7-9) and Elyjah Williams scored 12.

The Mountaineers avenged their 76-71 defeat at the hands of Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

