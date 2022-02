OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 10 of her 23 points in the 17-3 run to close the game, Khayla Pointer finished with 18 points and No. 11 LSU beat Mississippi State 71-59 on Thursday night to win its fifth game in a row.

LSU (22-4, 10-3 Southeastern Conference) moved into a three-way tie with Florida and Tennessee for second in the conference standings, behind No. 1 South Carolina (24-1, 12-1).