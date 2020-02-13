Morgan, Carter help Long Beach St. hold off Hawaii, 50-49

HONOLULU (AP) — Joshua Morgan scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and became Long Beach State's single-season blocks leader, Michael Carter III hit a free throw with three seconds left, and the 49ers beat Hawaii 50-49 on Wednesday night.

Morgan had three blocks, giving him 60 this season and breaking Terrance O'Kelley's mark of 59 set in the 1993-94 season. Chance Hunter scored 10 points for Long Beach State (8-17, 3-6) and Carter finished with nine.

Jordan Roberts took a charge — the offensive foul was Zigmars Raimo's fifth personal — with 1:16 to play but Webster picked the pocket of Carter, who immediately fouled and Webster made both free throws to give Hawaii a two-point lead, its first in the second half, with 65 seconds to go. Carter answered by dribbling into the lane and knocking down a fadeaway over Webster 18 seconds later and, after a Hawaii turnover, Carter was fouled as he took a jumper. He hit the first of two foul shots to make it 50-49 and Webster missed a running potential winner at the buzzer.

Eddie Stansberry led Hawaii (14-9, 5-4) with 19 points. Webster scored 13 points and added career highs of nine rebounds and six assists.

Stansberry made 5 of 10 from 3-point range while the rest of the Rainbow Warriors hit just 1 of 15.

___

