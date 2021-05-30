More fans, May weather: 2021 French Open is closer to normal

PARIS (AP) — Still not quite its packed, pre-pandemic self, Roland Garros bubbled with tennis, cheers and sun-kissed pleasures again Sunday as this year's tournament began with some color back in its cheeks compared to the bland edition held in the autumnal chill last year.
Nearly 5,400 people per day are allowed on-site at the outset of the French Open, with expectations of even more allowed in at the tail end of the tournament, after the 2020 version was limited to 1,000 spectators daily when it started in September due to COVID-19 concerns.