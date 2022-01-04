Morant scores 26, Grizzlies beat Cavs for 6th straight win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ja Morant scored six of his 26 points in the final 30 seconds, including the go-ahead basket, allowing the Memphis Grizzlies to extend their winning streak to six with a 110-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Morant gave Memphis a 106-104 lead with a double-pump short jumper, then stripped the ball from Brandon Goodwin and scored on Cleveland’s subsequent possession with 22 seconds remaining.

After Lauri Markkanen's layup pulled the Cavaliers within 108-106, Morant made a pair of free throws to lock up Memphis’ 10th road victory in its last 11 games. The Grizzlies won 118-104 at Brooklyn one night earlier.

Darius Garland had 27 points and 10 assists in his return to Cleveland’s lineup after missing four games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, while Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Cavaliers have dropped four of five.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points and Desmond Bane had 11 points and a career-best seven assists for Memphis. Morant also had six assists, but had his franchise-record run of 30-point games end at five.

Grizzlies assistant coach Brad Jones filled in for Taylor Jenkins, who was attending a memorial service for this father-in-law. Jenkins was named Western Conference coach of the month earlier in the day.

Kevin Love had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, and Evan Mobley added 17 points and eight boards for Cleveland.

Brandon Clarke finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for Memphis, which scored 58 points in the paint. The Grizzlies’ largest lead was six midway through the fourth quarter.

Cleveland, which went 1-2 on its three-game homestand, now embarks on its longest trip of the season. The Cavaliers play their next six on the road and won’t return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse until Jan. 17 against Brooklyn.

The Grizzlies took their only lead of the first half at 57-55 when Morant buried a jumper just before the buzzer, capping a 13-0 run. It began after Cleveland pulled in front by 11, fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers from Love.

NEW ARRIVAL

Cavaliers G Rajon Rondo is out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but won’t make his team debut until completing a conditioning stint. The four-time All-Star was acquired from the Lakers in a three-team trade Monday.

Rondo, who averaged 3.1 points and 3.7 assists in 18 games with Los Angeles, fills a huge need created when Cleveland lost guards Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton to season-ending left knee injuries.

“He can make our big guys better and he can play with Darius,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “All around, it looks like it’s going to be a fit and a win for us.”

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: G Dillon Brooks, G De’Anthony Melton, F Kyle Anderson, F Xavier Tillman and G John Konchar are in the league safety protocols, while G Tyrell Terry has a non-COVID illness. … Rookie G Ziaire Williams was active after missing 16 games with left knee and left ankle injuries. Williams was the 10th overall pick from Stanford. … Former Michigan C Jon Teske made his NBA debut Monday at Brooklyn. Teske signed a 10-day contract via a hardship roster exception.

Cavaliers: G Isaac Okoro (left elbow sprain) will miss the next 2-3 weeks after being injured Monday against Indiana. Okoro ran into a pick set by Pacers center Domantas Sabonis near the top of the key. … F Cedi Osman remains in the COVID-19 protocols and has been sidelined for six straight games. … G Dylan Windler (left knee soreness) returned from a one-game absence. … Two-way C Tacko Fall is on assignment with the Cleveland Charge of the G League.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Detroit on Thursday night.

Cavaliers: Visit Portland on Friday night.

___

