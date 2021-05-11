Morant, Brooks help Memphis to 133-104 rout of Mavericks CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 10:32 p.m.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots between Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson (0) and center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks drives between Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and guard Josh Richardson (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) shoots past Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic falls over a sign as he tried to save the ball from going out of bounds during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks 133-104 on Tuesday night.
Dillon Brooks added 22 points and John Konchar had a season-high 18 for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson scored 15 points, including 10 in the key third quarter as Memphis continues to try and move up in the Western Conference standings.