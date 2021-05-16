Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121 RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 4:39 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted the Phoenix Suns past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Playing without Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns were bailed out late by Moore, who also made a 3 with 1:08 remaining to stop a 9-0 run by San Antonio.