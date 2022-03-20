Moore scores 21, Houston hammers Illinois to make Sweet 16 TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 3:01 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Taze Moore scored 21 points, Jamal Shead added 18 and Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 win Sunday over Illinois, ousted in the opening weekend for the second straight year.
The fifth-seeded Cougars (31-5), who lost their two best players to season-ending injuries, are headed home to Texas for the next round, which will be in San Antonio, about a three-hour drive from Houston.