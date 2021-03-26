Monk scores 32 as Hornets hold on to beat Heat 110-105 March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 11:46 p.m.
1 of12 Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier looks to pass around Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Maurice Harkless during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington blocks a shot by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler as center Bismack Biyombo looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller shoots over forward Miles Bridges (0), Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) and guard Max Strus (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges celebrates after a basket against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa shorts over Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 32 points, Terry Rozier had 26 points and a career-high 11 assists. and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Miami Heat their sixth straight loss, 110-105 on Friday night.
Devonte Graham added 16 points and two clutch free throws for the Hornets, who nearly squandered a 30-point first-half lead.