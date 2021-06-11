Mitchell has 37, Jazz beat Clippers 117-111 for 2-0 lead MATTHEW COLES, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 2:20 a.m.
1 of9 Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) defends as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, goes to the basket during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, center, defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, left, during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell rolls on the court after being fouled by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George during the second half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) reaches for the ball as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) pulls down a rebound during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) reacts after being fouled by Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) vie for the ball during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell's scoring sent the Utah Jazz into the lead and their defense closed the door.
Mitchell scored 37 points and the Jazz forced nine straight misses down the stretch to outlast the Los Angeles Clippers 117-111 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.