Minlend helps San Francisco oust Loyola Marymount in WCC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charles Minlend scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half as San Francisco grabbed the lead early and kept going, eliminating Loyola marymount from the second round of the West Coast Conference 82-53 on Friday night.

Fifth-seeded San Francisco (21-11) faces No. 4 seed Pacific in a quarterfinal Saturday, with the winner facing No. 2 ranked and top-seeded Gonzaga in a Monday semifinal.

The Dons, who led 39-26 at the break, led by double figures the entire second half. Jimbo Lull added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons while Jordan Ratinho added 12 points and Khalil Shabazz 10.

Eli Scott had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the eighth-seeded Lions (11-21). Keli Leaupepe added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com