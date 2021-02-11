Miller scores 22 to lead UNC Greensboro over Furman 64-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 22 points as UNC Greensboro beat Furman 64-58 on Wednesday.

Keyshaun Langley had 11 points for UNC Greensboro (14-6, 9-3 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Clay Mounce had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Paladins (12-7, 6-4). Mike Bothwell added eight rebounds.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Paladins. Furman defeated UNC Greensboro 68-49 on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com