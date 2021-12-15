Skip to main content
Middle school boys end season undefeated

Baldwin beats Pentwater for title

John RaffelSports director
The Baldwin middle school basketball team took the league title.

BALDWIN -- The Baldwin Middle School boys basketball team ended its season undefeated with a 9-0 record. 
 
The Panthers hadn’t played a game since Dec. 1, when it went to Pentwater to play for the 8th grade championship this past Saturday.

“The Bear Lake game had been canceled due to weather, Walkerville withdrew from the tour nament cancelling the Wednesday night game and then Crossroads withdrew the 8th grade team from the Saturday competition, which allowed the Panthers to move into the finals for the championship without playing a game,” co-coach Yvonne Williams said. “The Panthers played Pentwater for the championship. What started out as an easy run for the young Panthers, scoring 10 unanswered points and leading 23-10 at the end of the first half, quickly took a turn in the favor of the Pentwater Falcons in the second half.

“Just because you are undefeated and have beaten this team before, you never know what factors you will have to deal with at any given time,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, that’s exactly what they experienced, but they were able to get it together, played great team ball and brought the trophy home to Baldwin.

“Pierre Johnson had another outstanding offensive game, scoring 19 points. Chance Dockery added six points with Jayden Powers, Levi Powers and Langston Ezell scoring four points each.” 

