Middle school boys end season undefeated

Courtesy photo

BALDWIN -- The Baldwin Middle School boys basketball team ended its season undefeated with a 9-0 record.



The Panthers hadn’t played a game since Dec. 1, when it went to Pentwater to play for the 8th grade championship this past Saturday.

“The Bear Lake game had been canceled due to weather, Walkerville withdrew from the tour nament cancelling the Wednesday night game and then Crossroads withdrew the 8th grade team from the Saturday competition, which allowed the Panthers to move into the finals for the championship without playing a game,” co-coach Yvonne Williams said. “The Panthers played Pentwater for the championship. What started out as an easy run for the young Panthers, scoring 10 unanswered points and leading 23-10 at the end of the first half, quickly took a turn in the favor of the Pentwater Falcons in the second half.