Middle school boys basketball teams end season

Middle school coach Abe Williams watches a practice during recent action. (Star file photo) Middle school coach Abe Williams watches a practice during recent action. (Star file photo) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Middle school boys basketball teams end season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN - The Baldwin middle school boys basketball season has ended. Abe and Yvonne Williams were coaches.

Conference tournament action was conducted on Saturday. Yvonne Williams said the sixth-and-seventh grade team won the championship for the south part of the league after beating Crossroads in the final game.

"The eighth graders started off strong and had a good game but things kind of fell apart toward the end of the game. Pentwater came back and were able to defeat us in the last quarter," Yvonne Williams said.

Key players for the seventh players were Demari Lanier, Chance Dockery and Kingston McKinney.

Marcus Martin came on strong and Lukas Frasier played good defense, Williams said.

The seventh grade team was 9-3 and the eighth-grade team was 5-5.

In the last game for the eighth grade, Jamison Hunter and Louie Jackson started off strong for Baldwin. S.J. Hossler also played well.