Mickelson and Schauffele money games during pandemic pay off

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Phil Mickelson spoke of having some self-doubt in the two years leading up to his PGA Championship victory. Xander Schauffele might have contributed to that, particularly during some money games a year ago in San Diego.
They played often when golf was on pause because of the pandemic, and Mickelson mentioned one stretch at The Farms in which he said Schauffele beat him three straight days with rounds of 64, 63 and 62. Mickelson said he told his wife: “I don’t know how I’m going to beat this guy. He’s probably playing the best of any player in the world right now.”