Michigan in Sweet 16 again as Brooks puts away Vols late MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer March 19, 2022 Updated: March 19, 2022 8:38 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Brooks put Michigan ahead for good with a three-point play and delivered four critical points in the final minute, and 11th-seeded Michigan booked the most surprising of its five straight trips to the Sweet 16 by beating No. 3 seed Tennessee 76-68 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Brooks finished with 23 points, including a looping, improvised hook shot and two free throws as the Wolverines (19-14) put away the Volunteers, who had a six-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes left but then went four minutes without scoring. Their cold shooting continued until it was too late.