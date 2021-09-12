Michigan beats Washington 31-10 after Harbaugh's trick play LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Sep. 12, 2021
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown to give Michigan a double-digit lead in the second quarter, one play after Jim Harbaugh called for a fake punt and the Wolverines pulled away to beat Washington 31-10 Saturday night.
Michigan (2-0) relied on a tandem of running backs, swarming defense and special teams to take and keep control of the game.