Michigan State survives, edges Davidson 74-73 in NCAAs AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer March 19, 2022 Updated: March 19, 2022 12:33 a.m.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Joey Hauser hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points, and Michigan State withstood a desperation charge by Davidson in the final minute for a 74-73 victory on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament's first round.
A.J. Hoggard added 14 points for the Spartans (23-12), the West Region's No. 7 seed, who advanced to set up one more marquee NCAA Tournament matchup with second-seeded Duke and retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.