Michigan Jet Rally this week

BALDWIN - Lake County Modeler and Flyers Association treasurer Len Todd has announced the Michigan Jet Rally is set for this coming weekend at the Baldwin Airport's RC Park in Baldwin. The event takes place Thursday June 11 through Saturday, June 13. The gate opens at noon on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Each day, the RC Jets will be flying at least until 5 p.m. Saturday is the main event, Todd said.

"This free event is open to the general public," Todd said. "Spectators will be asked to maintain a proper social distance. Please feel free to bring a chair and cooler and come watch the show. The pilots are the Top Gun of RC modeling."

For more information, persons can visit www.LCMFA.com or contact Len Todd at (907) 903-3569.