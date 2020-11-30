Miami takes season opener with a 77-59 win over N. Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla, (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 20 points, led five players in double-digit scoring and Miami began its season with a 77-59 win over North Florida on Sunday.

Miami moved its record to 6-0 all-time against North Florida. Miami is 63-2 against in-state, non-Power 5 teams at home since 1985.

The Hurricanes enter the season as just one of seven high-major schools in the country to not lose a player due to transfer.

Miami jumped to an 11-0 lead before the Ospreys got back in it.

North Florida (0-3) proceeded to go for 9-for-21 shooting from 3-point range in the first half, and Josh Endicott's trey as time expired before intermission capped an 11-5 run that reduced its deficit to 42-34.

Junior Carter Hendricksen, last year's lone returning starter, began the second half with a 3 for the Ospreys, Jonathan Aybar added a layup and North Florida was within three.

But Wong responded with back-to-back layups that started a 13-5 run and the Hurricanes led by double digits for most of the rest of the way.

Harlond Beverly and Chris Lykes scored 11 apiece and Matt Cross and Kameron McGusty each scored 10 for Miami.

Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 21 points and Aybar scored 12.

