3 1 of 3 Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Mets traded outfielder Billy McKinney to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday for minor league outfielder Carlos Rincon and cash.

The NL East-leading Mets also claimed right-hander Roel Ramírez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals.