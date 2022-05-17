Mets get to Mikolas, beat Cardinals 3-1 in twinbill opener JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 6:20 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 New York Mets' Dominic Smith runs to second base for an RBI double as Jeff McNeil scores during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 New York Mets' Jeff McNeil watches the ball he hit for an RBI double as he runs to second base during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 St. Louis Cardinals' Miles Mikolas pitches during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 New York Mets' Trevor Williams pitches during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 St. Louis Cardinals' Miles Mikolas pitches during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 New York Mets' Dominic Smith gestures after hitting an RBI double during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith helped New York chip away at Miles Mikolas, Trevor Williams was sharp in a spot start and the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.
McNeil and Smith each had two hits, including an RBI double apiece in the third inning. McNeil also narrowly missed a homer foul during a 12-pitch at-bat against Mikolas in the first and Smith singled and scored on a groundout in the second.