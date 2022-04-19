Mets' Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer April 19, 2022 Updated: April 19, 2022 7:02 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big stretch by Pete Alonso bailed out him and the Mets in the top of the inning, and New York beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.
Lindor ripped a clean single to center against Jarlín García (1-1), scoring automatic runner Brandon Nimmo from third. He was mobbed by teammates in the infield, with Alonso trying to rip off his uniform.