Mets' Cohen, dubbed MLB's new `Goliath,' gets Nimmo to stay

NEW YORK (AP) — Dressed in a green elf suit and cap, Brandon Nimmo gushed about remaining with the New York Mets and starring at their kids holiday party. Owner Steve Cohen's aggressive spending persuaded him to stay put.
“He’s made very clear that he wants to win and he wants to win now, and he’ll do whatever it takes to get to that point,” Nimmo said Thursday after a Citi Field news conference to discuss his $162 million, eight-year contract. “I think actions speak louder than words and his actions have definitely backed that up. So, yeah, I think it’s safe to say that it’s been different atmosphere around here.”