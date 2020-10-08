Merill hands Baldwin football team third loss

BALDWIN - Baldwin's 8-player varsity football team fell to 0-3 with Saturday night's 48-14 loss at Merrill.

"We keep digging a hole," Baldwin coach Rob Watkins said. "They jumped out on us early on a kickoff return. We had a fumble. Basically, we shot ourselves in the foot. In the second half, like in previous games, we outscored them but we were so far behind it didn't make a difference."

Carmelo Lindsey threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Austin for Baldwin. Dylan Hibma scored a two-point conversion. Lindsey also had an interception return for a touchdown.

Baldwin was scheduled to play this Saturday at Brethren. But Watkins said the school indicates not having enough players for the game, based on various reasons of which he would not specify. But he anticipates having enough athletes to be playing at home on Oct. 16 against Bear Lake.

"We're hoping to have everybody back and at 100 percent," Watkins said. "It will be the last home game and a combination of parents night and seniors night."

Lack of numbers is also why Watkins is skeptical if there will be a junior high football season.

"It's not fair to the other schools to hold onto us, so we can let them see if they can pick up a game somewhere," Watkins said.