Melendez, Perez lead Royals to 5-4 comeback win over Twins DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Sep. 20, 2022 Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 11:42 p.m.
1 of11 Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) celebrates on second after hitting an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez watches his RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP
4 of11 Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) is tagged out an home by Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez as he tried to score on a double by Bobby Witt Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP
7 of11 Kansas City Royals' Nate Eaton beats the tag by Minnesota Twins third baseman Gio Urshela to steal second during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP
10 of11 Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke greets teammates ion the dugout after coming out of the baseball game during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals held off the rapidly fading Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Tuesday night to open their final homestand of the season.
Dylan Coleman (5-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the Royals, then Scott Barlow cleaned up Jose Cuas' mess by striking out Mark Contreras to strand runners on second and third in the eighth, before handling the ninth for his 22nd save.