Medley-Bacon lifts CSU past NC A&T 79-75

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brendan Medley-Bacon had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Coppin State snapped its nine-game losing streak, narrowly beating NC A&T 79-75 on Saturday. Koby Thomas and Dejuan Clayton added 18 points each for the Eagles. Clayton also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Andrew Robinson had 11 points and nine rebounds for Coppin State (5-15, 1-4 Mid-Eastern Conference).

Ronald Jackson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Aggies (7-12, 3-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Devin Haygood added 17 points. Fred Cleveland Jr. had 10 points. Kameron Langley had 4 points and 11 assists.

Both teams take on Morgan State in their next game. NC A&T stays on the road with a visit to the Bears on Monday, while Coppin State remains home for its matchup against Morgan State on Saturday.

