McPherson FG as time expires lifts Bengals past Titans 19-16 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 8:50 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals just keep ending postseason droughts, and their latest victory has them in their first AFC championship game in 33 years.
Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the fourth-seeded Bengals past the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16 on Saturday to end the NFL's longest active road playoff skid.
