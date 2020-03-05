McNeeley puts in solid effort against Brethren

BALDWIN -- Leonard McNeeley had a strong game inside for Baldwin's boys basketball team in Thursday's win over first-place Brethren.

It was one of the best games of the season for the Baldwin junior, who helped his team win its eighth straight game and improve to 14-5 overall.

The keys to the win were "we were all playing as a team and defense," McNeeley said. "We all had to work as team. They've got shooters. We paid attention to their big guy."

McNeeley especially had a big game underneath.

"There's some things I could improve on," he said. "I need to work on more than just dribbling. I can do more jump shots."

The Panthers close the regular season at home on Thursday against Bear Lake and open the district at Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday.

McNeeley is confident the winning streak can continue.