LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Running back Deonta McMahon ran for 213 yards and a score and threw a touchdown pass to propel McNeese to a 29-15 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday night.

Garrison Smith kicked a 39-yard field goal and McMahon tossed a trick-play 33-yard touchdown pass to Jon McCall to give McNeese (2-7) a 10-0 lead after one quarter and the Cowboys never looked back.