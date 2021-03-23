McLeod, Palmieri score in New Jersey's 4-3 win over Flyers DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 10:23 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Yegor Sharangovich and Travis Zajac scored and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Tuesday night.
The top four teams in the East Division make the playoffs and the Flyers entered a pivotal stretch just two points behind Boston for the final spot. Starting with the Devils, the Flyers played five straight games against teams behind them in the standings. Trying to make a push at jumping back into the playoff race, the Flyers pinned yet another loss on shaky defense and goalie Carter Hart.