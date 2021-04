MACON, Ga. (AP) — Yahsyn McKee made a pair of big plays, Carter Peevy passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and Mercer beat East Tennessee State 21-13 on Saturday night.

The Bears (5-5, 5-2 Southern Conference) beat their third straight opponent ranked in the FCS Top 25 despite getting outgained 382-219 in total offense by the No. 20 Buccaneers (4-2, 4-2).