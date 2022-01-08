McGusty's basket helps Miami stun No. 2 Duke 76-74 AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 11:09 p.m.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kameron McGusty hit a hanging layup in traffic with 22.8 seconds left and Miami survived a final-play shot for the win to stun No. 2 Duke 76-74 on Saturday night.
Charlie Moore had 18 points and a career-high seven steals for the Hurricanes (13-3, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their ninth straight game. This time, days after rallying from 18 down to beat Syracuse, Miami won at Duke's famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium with a fearless performance that had them repeatedly beating defenders off the dribble or on backcuts while answering every push by the homestanding Blue Devils (12-2, 2-1).