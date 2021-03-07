McDavid's late goal, 2 assists send Oilers past Flames 3-2

Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13), Leon Draisaitl (29) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:45 left and added two assists, leading the Edmonton Oilers over the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday night.

The star forward was held without a point in his previous three games, all losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers (15-11-0).

Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin had the goals for the Flames (11-12-2). Gaudreau converted on the power play, and Hanifin got his first of the season.

Mike Smith made 34 saves in the win. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots for Calgary.

Smith had 20 saves in the first period.

Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse and Calgary forward Milan Lucic dropped the gloves for a spirited fight in front of the Flames' bench. Not to be outdone, Oilers forward James Neal and Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk also exchanged fisticuffs with a little more than three minutes to play in the first period.

McDavid gave Edmonton its first lead with his 15th goal this season and fourth game-winner.

BEHIND THE BENCH

Calgary assistant Ryan Huska served as head coach. Incoming head coach Darryl Sutter will join the team Monday.

REMEMBERING DAD

The Oilers paid tribute to Wayne Gretzky’s father, Walter, prior to puck drop. The team played a video commemorating the late father of the Edmonton great before holding a moment of silence. Walter Gretzky died Thursday at age 82.

WHAT'S NEXT

Flames: Host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night to start a five-game homestand.

Oilers: Host the Senators on Monday night to begin a three-game series.

