McDavid, Oilers extend streaks in 6-1 win over Ducks DAN GREENSPAN, Associated Press April 3, 2022
1 of9 Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian, left, celebrates a goal by center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, center, races for the puck with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) and defenseman Jamie Drysdale, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith, right, deflects a shot by Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois, center, with Oilers left wing Evander Kane, left, defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, center, takes a shot against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, right, as Jamie Drysdale, left, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod, right, steals the puck from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Anaheim Ducks center Zach Aston-Reese, left, trips Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie , and was called for a penalty during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games, Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of the season, and the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth straight game with a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Tyson Barrie and Brett Kulak each had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as the Oilers pulled within one point of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand. Jesse Puljujarvi also scored, and Mike Smith made 31 saves.