McCullers goes 6 shutout innings in return, Astros down A's JOSHUA KOCH, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2022 Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 11:07 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six shutout innings in his season debut, Alex Bregman homered and Trey Mancini had three hits as the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Saturday night.
McCullers, an All-Star in 2017, allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four, tossing 47 of his 81 pitches for strikes. It's his first shutout since August 31, 2021.