McCullers, Brantley help Astros beat White Sox 7-1 JAY COHEN, AP Baseball Writer July 16, 2021 Updated: July 16, 2021 11:25 p.m.
1 of11 Houston Astros' Michael Brantley reacts after striking out on a foul tip during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Friday, July 16, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, July 16, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws to a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, July 16, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Houston Astros' Michael Brantley, left, rounds the bases as he celebrates with third base coach Omar Lopez after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Friday, July 16, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, slides into third with a triple as Houston Astros third baseman Abraham Toro waits for the ball during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, July 16, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, left, steals second as Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, right, looks at catcher Zack Collins during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, July 16, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease, left, reacts after talking with catcher Zack Collins during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Chicago, Friday, July 16, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CHICAGO (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven sparkling innings, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 7-1 on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series between AL division leaders.
Michael Brantley homered and Myles Straw drove in three runs as the Astros improved to a big league-best 43-22 against teams with a .500 or better record — including a 5-0 mark against the White Sox. Yuli Gurriel added three hits and two RBIs.