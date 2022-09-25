Mayweather Jr. easily wins by knockout in Japan exhibition
YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. easily knocked out his opponent in the second round of an exhibition match in Japan Sunday, said he had fun and promised to be back next year.
“I’d like to thank the whole country of Japan,” the 45-year-old boxing legend, who won all 50 of his professional fights, told a packed crowd at Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.