Mayfield's comments add spark to Browns-Panthers Week 1 game
STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has ignited what was already expected to be an emotionally charged Week 1 game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.
According to Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund, Mayfield had some choice words for the Browns following the Panthers’ 21-0 preseason win over Buffalo on Friday night.