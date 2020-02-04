Mavericks beat Pacers 112-103 behind big game from Porzingis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Porzingis shot 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free throws. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points for Dallas, which played without injured All-Star Luka Doncic (ankle) for the third straight game.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points.

Victor Oladipo hit sank a 3-pointer for Indiana with five seconds left in the third quarter to close the deficit to 82-77.

The Pacers cut the margin to 96-93 on a three-point play by Sabonis with 5:09 left, but the Mavericks were able to maintain control. Porzingis sank two free throws with 32 seconds remaining to make it 110-103.

After missing the first 47 games of the season while rehabbing a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee, Oladipo has struggled with his shooting since returning last week. He was 4 of 17 from the field against the Mavericks, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range, after going 4 of 22 overall and 2 for 11 on 3s in the previous two games. Oladiapo had been sidelined since getting injured on Jan. 23, 2019.

The Pacers shot 52% in taking a 55-53 lead at halftime. Dallas shot 42.9% but nearly made up the difference by going 9 for 20 on 3s while Indiana was 4 of 18.

For the game, the Mavericks shot 41.9% from the floor and 40% on 3s. The Pacers shot 46% and 21% on 3s.

Mavericks: Doncic, averaging 28.8 points per game, sat out again with a right ankle sprain. ... J.J. Barea sprained his left ankle in the second quarter and did not return. He had three points in nine minutes.

Pacers: T.J. Warren, averaging 18.1 points per game, was sidelined due to concussion protocol. Warren hit his head on the floor in Saturday’s home loss to the New York Knicks. ... The teams play again March 8 in Dallas.

Mavericks: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Pacers: Play at Toronto on Wednesday and then return home to face the Raptors on Friday. Indiana won the first meeting with the defending NBA champions 120-115 in overtime at home on Dec. 23.

