Matthews leads Norfolk St. past Morgan St. 89-85

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — J.J. Matthews had 21 points as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Morgan State 89-85 on Sunday.

Matthews made 9 of 11 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds.

Jalen Hawkins had 13 points and six rebounds for Norfolk State (5-4, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Conference). Devante Carter added 12 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had 12 points.

De’Torrion Ware scored a career-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bears (5-3, 1-1). Trevor Moore added 17 points. Troy Baxter had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com