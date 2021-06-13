Matilda Castren first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 10:25 p.m.
Matilda Castren, of Finland, tees off on the fifth hole at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.
Min Lee, hits from the fairway on the first hole at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.
Matilda Castren, of Finland, right, and Min Lee, line up their putts on the ninth green at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.
Matilda Castren, of Finland, left, and Min Lee, center, with her caddie walk along the fairway on the eighth hole at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.
Lauren Kim, hits from the fairway on the eighth hole at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.
Min Lee, tees off on the ninth hole at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif.
9 of9
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Matilda Castren became the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history Sunday in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, pulling away on the front-nine at foggy Lake Merced and holding off Min Lee by two strokes.
“Oh, my God. I can’t believe it’s happening,” Castren said. “I mean, I knew one day it would be me, but you didn’t think it was going to be so soon. But I’m obviously so happy right now.”