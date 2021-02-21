https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Martinez-leads-Wagner-past-St-Francis-Pa-67-52-15966968.php
Martinez leads Wagner past St. Francis (Pa.) 67-52
NEW YORK (AP) — Will Martinez scored 20 points as Wagner extended its win streak to eight games, beating St. Francis (Pa.) 67-52 on Saturday night.
Alex Morales had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wagner (9-5, 9-4 Northeast Conference). Elijah Ford added 14 points and 12 rebounds. DeLonnie Hunt had 13 points.
Ronell Giles Jr. had 10 points for the Red Flash (6-14, 5-11), who shot 27% (15 of 56) from the floor. Myles Thompson and Ronell Giles Jr. added 10 points apiece.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
View Comments