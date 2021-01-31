Martinez leads New Hampshire over Binghamton 71-65 in OT

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Martinez scored a career-high 24 points, including a key 3-pointer in overtime, and grabbed 14 rebounds as New Hampshire got past Binghamton 71-65 in overtime on Sunday.

Martinez, who was 4 for 6 from behind the arc, took a pass from Qon Murphy and hit a wide-open 3 from the right sideline that sparked a breakaway run for the Wildcats in OT.

Nick Guadarrama had 18 points and 10 rebounds for New Hampshire (8-7, 7-5 America East Conference). Murphy added 12 points. Marque Maultsby had eight rebounds.

Brenton Mills had 14 points for the Bearcats (2-13, 2-10). Dan Petcash added 12 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Beamer and Thomas Bruce each scored 11 points. Bruce added 11 rebounds.

Binghamton defeated New Hampshire 65-44 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com