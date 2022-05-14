Marte has 3 hits to lift Diamondbacks over Cubs 4-3

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte had three hits and drove in a run, Zach Davies pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Friday night.

Marte struggled to start the season after signing a long-term contract in spring training, but has started to round back into All-Star form the past couple of weeks. He had a pair of doubles off Drew Smyly (1-4) and finished 3 for 4, raising his average to .222.

Davies (2-1) allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Ian Kennedy worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth after shortstop Geraldo Perdromo's two-out error and Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

Arizona has won eight of 10 to move three games over .500 after struggling at the start of the season.

Davies, who went 6-12 for the Cubs last season, had not allowed a earned run in 14 1/3 innings before facing his old team.

The Cubs ended the right-hander's streak in the third inning on Ildemaro Vargas' two-run triple and Rafael Ortega's sacrifice fly. Davies was solid in every other inning, leaving with a 4-3 lead with two outs in the sixth inning.

Smyly had been good on the road this season, his ERA (1.26) more than four runs lower than at Wrigley Field.

The left-hander wasn’t quite as sharp at Chase Field.

Marte and Pavin Smith hit RBI doubles off Smyly in the third inning and Christian Walker added a run-scoring single. Jose Rojas reached third after walking to lead off the next inning and scored when Smyly let loose a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Smyly allowed four runs and 10 hits and struck out four in six innings. He has lost lost four straight starts since beating Pittsburgh on April 12.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Justin Steele threw a bullpen without any trouble after leaving the fifth inning of Sunday's start against the Dodgers with left thumb soreness. ... RHP Alec Mills (strained lower back) is scheduled for a bullpen session on Saturday.

Diamondbacks: SS Nick Ahmed was out of the lineup to rest his his right shoulder, an injury that kept him out the first two weeks of the season. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (2-0, 0.95) has the lowest ERA by a starting pitcher his first five starts in club history heading into Saturday's game against Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks.

