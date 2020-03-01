Marshall's 3-pointer gives Xavier win over Georgetown 66-63

WASHINGTON (AP) — Naji Marshall made a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to lead Xavier to a 66-63 win over Georgetown on Sunday.

On the subsequent possession for the Hoyas, Terrell Allen missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Musketeers to hang on for the victory.

Marshall had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Musketeers. Tyrique Jones had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for Xavier (19-10, 8-8 Big East Conference).

Jahvon Blair had 18 points for the Hoyas (15-14, 5-11), whose losing streak reached four games. Jamorko Pickett added 12 points. Jagan Mosely had 11 points and seven assists.

Georgetown scored 22 points in the first half, a season low, when it trailed by six.

The Musketeers also defeated Georgetown 66-57 on Jan. 22.

Xavier plays Providence on the road on Wednesday. Georgetown plays Creighton on the road on Wednesday.

