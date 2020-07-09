Marquette Trails golfers beating the heat

BALDWIN - Marquette Trails Golf Course owner Chris Balulis has had a challenge at the facility this week.

The course has been able to function very well with leagues and open golf while working within social distancing guidelines.

"It's too hot," Balulis laughed on Monday. "And these are the two biggest vacation weeks of the year. You're seeing a few people. We're trying to stay sanitized and safe. We're seeing an influx of traffic. It's a little hot for golf. Mornings have been kind of busy. The restaurant is finally starting to pick up, so people are easing down a little bit.

"I just hope they're safe when they come here. The Wednesday night men's league will be gathering and having a special type of evening."

The ladies league, weather permitting, continues to play on Wednesday.