Marlins rally for 1st win of season, beat Rays 12-7

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time in three years with a 12-7 victory on Saturday night.
After seven straight losses to the American League champions, the Marlins broke loose with 14 hits, getting the better of their in-state rivals for the first time since July 21, 2018. It was also Miami’s first win this season.