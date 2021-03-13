Marist women roll over Saint Peter's, into NCAA Tournament March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 1:29 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Willow Duffell scored 20 points with 13 rebounds and a career-high six blocks as top seed Marist beat third-seeded Saint Peter's 69-30 on Saturday to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament.
Leading by 13, Marist (18-3) gave up a bucket to the Peacocks to open the second half then Sarah Barcello scored five points to kick off a 14-0 run and the game was effectively over. The 39-point final margin was the largest in tournament history.