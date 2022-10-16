Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL's top-ranked defense, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Mariota completed his first 13 passes for the Falcons (3-3), finally throwing his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the day with less than 11 minutes remaining. He finished with 129 yards through the air in Atlanta's conservative passing game, also rushing for 50 yards on six carries.